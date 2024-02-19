Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Tarena International Price Performance
Shares of TEDU opened at $1.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of -0.63. Tarena International has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $6.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.85.
Tarena International Company Profile
