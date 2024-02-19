Sycale Advisors NY LLC Takes $22.15 Million Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Sycale Advisors NY LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 201,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $22,147,000. Intercontinental Exchange comprises 6.0% of Sycale Advisors NY LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ICE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $579,605,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,753,000 after buying an additional 5,354,161 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,606,466,000 after buying an additional 4,044,744 shares during the period. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,198,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,275,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:ICE traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $137.12. 2,084,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,349,755. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.37 and a 200-day moving average of $117.57. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.16 and a 52-week high of $138.34.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total value of $183,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,923,156.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $7,351,049.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,152,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,084,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total value of $183,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,923,156.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,846 shares of company stock worth $15,550,365 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICE has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.