Sycale Advisors NY LLC Takes $22.15 Million Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Sycale Advisors NY LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 201,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $22,147,000. Intercontinental Exchange makes up about 6.0% of Sycale Advisors NY LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.8% in the second quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 17,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.8% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Mad River Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 10,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ICE traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $137.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,084,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,349,755. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.16 and a twelve month high of $138.34. The stock has a market cap of $78.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $56,170.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,908.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $297,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 43,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,480,118. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $56,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,908.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,846 shares of company stock valued at $15,550,365. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ICE shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

