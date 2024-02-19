Sycale Advisors NY LLC Raises Position in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Sycale Advisors NY LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 315,405 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,853 shares during the period. Nelnet comprises 7.6% of Sycale Advisors NY LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Sycale Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $28,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 280.7% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 23,986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 17,686 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the 2nd quarter worth about $270,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Nelnet by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,797 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 31.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,013 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. 33.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nelnet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NNI traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $89.88. The stock had a trading volume of 78,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 44.25 and a current ratio of 44.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.47. Nelnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.67 and a twelve month high of $101.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 0.86.

Nelnet Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NNI shares. StockNews.com lowered Nelnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded Nelnet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Nelnet in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

Nelnet Company Profile

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. Its Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

