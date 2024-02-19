Sycale Advisors NY LLC Invests $4.08 Million in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Sycale Advisors NY LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 24,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,079,000. Ferguson comprises approximately 1.1% of Sycale Advisors NY LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ferguson during the second quarter worth $511,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ferguson by 18.7% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 99.4% in the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 95,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,055,000 after buying an additional 47,700 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 56.3% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Ferguson in the third quarter valued at $8,341,000.

Ferguson Stock Performance

Shares of FERG traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $198.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,367,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,027. The company has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.85. Ferguson plc has a 52-week low of $123.17 and a 52-week high of $200.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.59 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 39.53%. Ferguson’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FERG shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ferguson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of Ferguson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.50.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

