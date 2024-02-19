Sycale Advisors NY LLC Cuts Holdings in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)

Sycale Advisors NY LLC reduced its stake in shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report) by 30.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,079,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473,110 shares during the period. Burford Capital comprises 4.1% of Sycale Advisors NY LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sycale Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in Burford Capital were worth $15,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Burford Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,137,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in Burford Capital by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 7,708,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,409,000 after buying an additional 60,600 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Burford Capital by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,890,000 after buying an additional 1,635,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Burford Capital by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,596,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,161,000 after buying an additional 890,341 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Burford Capital by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,450,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,306,000 after buying an additional 132,749 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Burford Capital from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Burford Capital Price Performance

BUR traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $15.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,085. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.97. The company has a quick ratio of 9.68, a current ratio of 9.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Burford Capital Limited has a 12 month low of $6.09 and a 12 month high of $17.70.

About Burford Capital

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds.

