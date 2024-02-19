Sycale Advisors NY LLC Buys 66,200 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Sycale Advisors NY LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 245.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,200 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Sycale Advisors NY LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Sycale Advisors NY LLC owned 0.05% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $8,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACWI. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 53.3% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,078,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,602,000 after acquiring an additional 94,090 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 642,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,672,000 after acquiring an additional 20,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 105,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,745,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

Shares of ACWI stock traded down $0.26 on Monday, reaching $105.19. 2,704,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,499,625. The stock has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $84.94 and a one year high of $105.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.25.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.962 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI ACWI ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.95.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.