Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,669 Shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Free Report) by 46.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,669 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 810.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 985,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,415,000 after buying an additional 877,394 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 2,126.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 885,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,296,000 after buying an additional 846,154 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 805.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 583,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,432,000 after buying an additional 519,152 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 721.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 374,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,153,000 after buying an additional 329,072 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 409,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,141,000 after purchasing an additional 237,929 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SUSC opened at $22.74 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.10 and a 52-week high of $23.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.04 and its 200 day moving average is $22.35.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.082 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.