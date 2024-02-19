Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 123.4% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $127,000.

Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF stock opened at $99.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.93. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1 year low of $99.64 and a 1 year high of $100.21.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

