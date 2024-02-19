Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,407 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 124.4% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,787,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,536,000 after acquiring an additional 5,979,461 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 64.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,087,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,298,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926,555 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter valued at $460,221,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $564,881,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dollar General from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Dollar General from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Dollar General from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.32.

DG stock opened at $141.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $101.09 and a 52-week high of $228.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.96. The company has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.39.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.16%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

