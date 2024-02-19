Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Makes New $64,000 Investment in Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKST. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 27.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peakstone Realty Trust Stock Down 4.3 %

PKST stock opened at $14.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 5.35. Peakstone Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $47.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.22.

About Peakstone Realty Trust

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

