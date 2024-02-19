Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 30.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HSY. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Hershey by 3.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,665,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Hershey during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 28.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hershey by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,383,000 after buying an additional 216,715 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Hershey by 10.8% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,972,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hershey from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Hershey in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hershey from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Hershey in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.33.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total value of $273,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,701,704.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total value of $396,170.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,624.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total value of $273,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,701,704.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,018 shares of company stock worth $1,331,734. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $191.16 on Monday. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $178.82 and a fifty-two week high of $276.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $189.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.36.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.07. Hershey had a return on equity of 51.79% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $1.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.55%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

