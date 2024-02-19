Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,358 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,003,051,000 after acquiring an additional 28,991,285 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 8,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $175,383,000. Packer & Co Ltd bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,443,000. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 3,909,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,425 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

IAU stock opened at $38.07 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $34.31 and a 12-month high of $39.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.33.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

