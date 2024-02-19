Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Has $103,000 Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 38.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 8.6% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 15.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 35.9% during the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 5,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in Cintas in the second quarter worth $9,522,000. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its stake in Cintas by 29.1% in the third quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 332,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,813,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Price Performance

CTAS stock opened at $614.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $594.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $541.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.31 billion, a PE ratio of 44.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.28. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $425.00 and a 1 year high of $626.18.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.12. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CTAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Cintas from $645.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $560.57.

Insider Activity

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total value of $5,834,198.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at $22,522,608.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

