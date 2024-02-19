Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 115.2% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,426,414 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $789,119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721,981 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $449,526,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $390,114,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,542,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $376,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter worth approximately $138,028,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,335.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,286.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $63.65 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.00. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.91 and a fifty-two week high of $69.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FIS. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

