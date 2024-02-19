Strategic Investment Advisors MI Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,798 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 5.5% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $37,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,016,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 16,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. TL Private Wealth boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 126,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,295,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 316.2% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seneca House Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000.

VUG stock traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $333.24. The company had a trading volume of 915,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,576. The company has a market capitalization of $109.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $316.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $294.99. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $224.00 and a 1-year high of $338.68.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

