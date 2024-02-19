Strategic Investment Advisors MI Grows Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 362,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,054 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $25,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 10,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. TL Private Wealth increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 14,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 319.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 17,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 22,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.77. 7,993,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $104.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.97. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

