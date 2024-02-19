Strategic Investment Advisors MI Buys Shares of 264,277 iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 264,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $26,132,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 3.8% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Strategic Investment Advisors MI owned approximately 0.05% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TLT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 135.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,120,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,429,728,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270,435 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,464,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,500,096,000 after acquiring an additional 6,505,853 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 264,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,421,000 after purchasing an additional 5,686,837 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,239.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,346,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $462,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 188.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,559,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $591,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629,903 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

TLT stock traded down $0.54 on Monday, hitting $92.76. The company had a trading volume of 33,116,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,951,910. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.63. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.42 and a 12-month high of $109.10.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.3101 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

