Stokes Family Office LLC Trims Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Stokes Family Office LLC trimmed its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,340,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,968,000 after buying an additional 1,418,508 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 4,885,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,716,000 after acquiring an additional 343,952 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,693,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,298,000 after purchasing an additional 62,389 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,231,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,315,000 after purchasing an additional 87,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,329,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,529,000 after purchasing an additional 52,802 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Price Performance

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock opened at $32.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $28.51 and a 12 month high of $33.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.41 and its 200-day moving average is $31.17.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

