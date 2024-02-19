Stokes Family Office LLC Sells 281 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Stokes Family Office LLC lowered its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Mills Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $64.10 on Monday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. General Mills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,523,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,523,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,574.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America cut their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.67.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

