Stokes Family Office LLC Sells 163 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Stokes Family Office LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.9% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 1,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.4% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,045 shares of company stock worth $23,391,963 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $217.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $49.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.72. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.33 and a 12-month high of $219.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. HSBC assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.38.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

