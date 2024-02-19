Stokes Family Office LLC Reduces Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Stokes Family Office LLC lowered its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 59.0% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 19,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 7,313 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 7.1% in the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 565,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,407,000 after purchasing an additional 37,320 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 33.1% in the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 6,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,187,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,714,000 after purchasing an additional 107,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter valued at about $426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RY opened at $97.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $137.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.87. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $77.90 and a 1-year high of $103.45.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.63 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 15.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.0155 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.09%.

Several analysts have issued reports on RY shares. Bank of America raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.50.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

