Stokes Family Office LLC Reduces Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Stokes Family Office LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,322 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 98,797.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,553,876,000 after purchasing an additional 11,017,849 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $876,014,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,337,660,000 after buying an additional 3,084,458 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,044,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,907,942,000 after buying an additional 2,483,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 286.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,602,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,279,000 after buying an additional 1,929,661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

IBM opened at $187.64 on Monday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $120.55 and a 1-year high of $196.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $171.45 and a 200-day moving average of $155.35.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 81.67%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.92.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

