Stokes Family Office LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after buying an additional 6,024 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 17,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 15,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VO opened at $235.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.90. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $237.34.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

