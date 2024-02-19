Stokes Family Office LLC Has $657,000 Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,417 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BTI. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in British American Tobacco during the second quarter worth $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 170.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. 7.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BTI opened at $30.50 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.00. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $28.35 and a 12 month high of $38.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

British American Tobacco Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.7431 dividend. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

BTI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, British American Tobacco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BTI

British American Tobacco Company Profile

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.