Stokes Family Office LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Stokes Family Office LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,236 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,803 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 109,924.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,056,126,000 after acquiring an additional 23,644,765 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,433,075,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $784,509,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Walt Disney by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,011,473,000 after buying an additional 5,499,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $326,171,000. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $111.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.17. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $112.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.52%.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

