Stokes Family Office LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Stokes Family Office LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of VLUE stock opened at $101.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.07. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.