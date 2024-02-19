Stokes Family Office LLC Buys 118 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 815,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,523,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,094,000 after purchasing an additional 55,703 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AON by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,238,000 after purchasing an additional 147,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,272,000. 86.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total value of $6,420,445.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,690,098. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total value of $6,420,445.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,690,098. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $301.97 per share, with a total value of $15,098,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,463,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON opened at $311.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $62.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.86. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $280.89 and a 12-month high of $347.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $302.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $317.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. AON had a net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 1,150.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.71%.

AON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $351.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of AON from $342.00 to $325.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $328.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $336.36.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

