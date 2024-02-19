StockNews.com Upgrades Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on NFLX. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $375.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $553.33.

Get Netflix alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Netflix

Netflix Stock Down 1.6 %

Netflix stock opened at $583.95 on Friday. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $285.33 and a fifty-two week high of $597.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $512.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $452.96. The company has a market capitalization of $252.71 billion, a PE ratio of 48.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Netflix will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,379.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,379.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total transaction of $3,181,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,526,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 276,857 shares of company stock valued at $148,790,491. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 933.3% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.