StockNews.com Lowers Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.

VLY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.33.

NASDAQ VLY opened at $8.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.14. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $12.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.08 and its 200 day moving average is $9.23.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $449.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.49 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 8.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 46.32%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 5.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 0.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 111,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 144,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

