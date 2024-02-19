StockNews.com Lowers Pearson (NYSE:PSO) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

PSO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Pearson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Pearson from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,056.67.

Get Pearson alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Pearson

Pearson Stock Down 0.2 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pearson

NYSE PSO opened at $12.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Pearson has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $12.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.18 and its 200-day moving average is $11.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSO. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Pearson by 88.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Pearson by 169.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Pearson in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pearson in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Pearson in the third quarter valued at about $107,000. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pearson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.