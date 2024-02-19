StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

MBRX opened at $0.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.93. Moleculin Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.55.

In other Moleculin Biotech news, CEO Walter V. Klemp purchased 188,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.69 per share, for a total transaction of $129,998.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,880 shares in the company, valued at $469,807.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 231,883 shares of company stock worth $159,999 over the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Moleculin Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moleculin Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Moleculin Biotech by 79.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moleculin Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 11,497 shares during the last quarter. 7.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

