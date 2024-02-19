StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova Stock Up 0.7 %

MNOV stock opened at $1.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.71 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.75. MediciNova has a twelve month low of $1.29 and a twelve month high of $2.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average of $1.86.

Get MediciNova alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediciNova

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNOV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of MediciNova during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in MediciNova in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in MediciNova by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10,852 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MediciNova in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in MediciNova in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

MediciNova Company Profile

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MediciNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediciNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.