StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
AMPE opened at $1.71 on Friday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.87 and a 200 day moving average of $2.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.09.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ampio Pharmaceuticals
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMPE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,996,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,578,000 after purchasing an additional 61,269 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,954,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,127 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,430,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 66,375 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 998.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,035,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,138 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 304.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 432,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
About Ampio Pharmaceuticals
Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee (OAK) in the United States. It develops OA-201, a small molecule formulation for the treatment of OAK pain. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
