StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Stock Performance

Shares of AEL opened at $55.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.34. American Equity Investment Life has a one year low of $31.57 and a one year high of $56.08.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.53 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 25.15% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Equity Investment Life

About American Equity Investment Life

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 5,296.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,669,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,328 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,649,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,012,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,560,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,850,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.