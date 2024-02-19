StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
American Equity Investment Life Stock Performance
Shares of AEL opened at $55.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.34. American Equity Investment Life has a one year low of $31.57 and a one year high of $56.08.
American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.53 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 25.15% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Equity Investment Life
About American Equity Investment Life
American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.
