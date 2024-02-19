StockNews.com Downgrades VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

VAALCO Energy Stock Performance

Shares of EGY stock opened at $4.37 on Thursday. VAALCO Energy has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $5.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.41 and its 200 day moving average is $4.41. The firm has a market cap of $459.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Institutional Trading of VAALCO Energy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in VAALCO Energy by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,446 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in VAALCO Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VAALCO Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

Featured Stories

