StockNews.com Downgrades Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Price Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated stock opened at $846.07 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $885.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $751.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a 1-year low of $495.11 and a 1-year high of $961.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

Coca-Cola Consolidated Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th were given a dividend of $16.50 per share. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COKE. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the second quarter worth $29,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the third quarter worth $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 163.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.64% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as sparling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.