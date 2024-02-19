StockNews.com Downgrades Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.
Coca-Cola Consolidated Price Performance
Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated stock opened at $846.07 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $885.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $751.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a 1-year low of $495.11 and a 1-year high of $961.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.79.
Coca-Cola Consolidated Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th were given a dividend of $16.50 per share. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.17%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca-Cola Consolidated
Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile
Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as sparling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.
