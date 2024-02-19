StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Mastech Digital Trading Up 1.2 %
Mastech Digital stock opened at $8.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.85 million, a P/E ratio of -14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.50. Mastech Digital has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $12.86.
Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.38 million. Mastech Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. Equities analysts predict that Mastech Digital will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastech Digital
About Mastech Digital
Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.
