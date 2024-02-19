StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastech Digital in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mastech Digital Trading Up 1.2 %

Mastech Digital stock opened at $8.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.85 million, a P/E ratio of -14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.50. Mastech Digital has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $12.86.

Mastech Digital last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.38 million. Mastech Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. Equities analysts predict that Mastech Digital will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastech Digital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MHH. Capital Management Corp VA increased its holdings in Mastech Digital by 3.0% in the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 794,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,150,000 after purchasing an additional 23,325 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mastech Digital by 65.2% in the third quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 12,484 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mastech Digital by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 38.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. 16.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mastech Digital

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

