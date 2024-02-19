StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Air Industries Group Stock Up 1.6 %

AIRI stock opened at $4.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 million, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.59. Air Industries Group has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $5.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.20.

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The business had revenue of $12.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 million. Air Industries Group had a negative return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. On average, equities analysts predict that Air Industries Group will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air Industries Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Air Industries Group ( NYSE:AIRI Free Report ) by 55.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,202 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Air Industries Group worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

