StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2024

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMDFree Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Aethlon Medical from $90.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

NASDAQ AEMD opened at $1.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.88. Aethlon Medical has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $7.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Aethlon Medical by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 28,097 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Aethlon Medical by 112.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,053,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 558,596 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Aethlon Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

