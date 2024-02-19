StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Aethlon Medical from $90.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Aethlon Medical by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 28,097 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Aethlon Medical by 112.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,053,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 558,596 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Aethlon Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.
