Stifel Nicolaus Cuts AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Price Target to $42.00

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of AtriCure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $57.88.

AtriCure Stock Performance

AtriCure stock opened at $32.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.14. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.58 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.31. AtriCure has a fifty-two week low of $29.67 and a fifty-two week high of $59.61.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.68 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 7.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AtriCure will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of AtriCure

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AtriCure in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in AtriCure in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new stake in AtriCure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in AtriCure by 34.6% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,030 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the third quarter worth $43,000. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

