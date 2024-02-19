Stephens Raises Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Price Target to $40.00

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Stephens from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Cadre from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James downgraded Cadre from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.40.

NYSE CDRE opened at $34.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.67. Cadre has a 12 month low of $16.58 and a 12 month high of $35.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This is an increase from Cadre’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio is 37.23%.

In other news, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 7,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $235,977.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,977,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,420,831.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 7,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $241,083.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,969,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,201,320.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 7,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $235,977.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,977,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,420,831.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,180 shares of company stock valued at $1,659,202 over the last ninety days. 49.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Cadre by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadre by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadre by 89.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Cadre by 75.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cadre by 6.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

