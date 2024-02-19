Stephens Raises Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) Price Target to $8.00

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Stephens from $5.50 to $8.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Anywhere Real Estate from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Anywhere Real Estate currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.63.

Anywhere Real Estate Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of HOUS stock opened at $7.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.37. Anywhere Real Estate has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $9.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.27 million, a PE ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 2.49.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Anywhere Real Estate had a negative return on equity of 7.23% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.85) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Anywhere Real Estate will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anywhere Real Estate

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 80.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 47.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Anywhere Real Estate during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Anywhere Real Estate during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 97.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anywhere Real Estate Company Profile

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

