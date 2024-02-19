SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Cut to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has C$6.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$14.00.

SSRM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of SSR Mining from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$22.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Desjardins set a C$22.75 price objective on shares of SSR Mining and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of SSR Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$23.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SSR Mining has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$14.39.

SSRM stock opened at C$6.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.44. The stock has a market cap of C$1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.26. SSR Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$5.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.71.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

