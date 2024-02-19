SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) PT Raised to $71.00 at Citigroup

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded SS&C Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.30.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $63.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. SS&C Technologies has a 1 year low of $46.61 and a 1 year high of $64.20. The company has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 40.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,142,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,584,215,000 after buying an additional 443,827 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,029,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,502,583,000 after purchasing an additional 266,741 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,472,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $884,438,000 after purchasing an additional 243,444 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,687,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,894,000 after purchasing an additional 435,377 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,892,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,681,000 after purchasing an additional 44,764 shares during the period. 82.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

