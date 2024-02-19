Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target Lowered to C$42.00 at National Bankshares

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Free Report) had its price objective cut by National Bankshares from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TOY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC lowered their target price on Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$47.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Spin Master from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TD Securities upgraded Spin Master from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$48.38.

Shares of TSE:TOY opened at C$35.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Spin Master has a 1 year low of C$31.51 and a 1 year high of C$39.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$34.35 and its 200-day moving average price is C$34.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Spin Master’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.21%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jeremy Don Tucker sold 8,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.73, for a total transaction of C$296,452.97. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Toys, Entertainment, and Digital Games.

