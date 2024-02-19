SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Purchased by Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises about 3.7% of Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. owned 0.13% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $26,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SDY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 103,758.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,848,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,520,259,000 after buying an additional 355,506,297 shares in the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2,734.1% in the second quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 1,185,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,877,000 after buying an additional 1,144,098 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4,360.9% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 801,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,216,000 after buying an additional 783,834 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $67,962,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2,649.5% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 355,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,628,000 after buying an additional 342,972 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of SDY stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $124.24. 414,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,027. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.87 and a fifty-two week high of $129.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.05. The company has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

