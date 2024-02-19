SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Stock Position Trimmed by Harbor Group Inc.

Harbor Group Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 181,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 3.4% of Harbor Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $11,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 100.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 20,414 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $1,294,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 40.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 762,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,488,000 after acquiring an additional 34,919 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

SPYG stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.22. 1,727,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,049,124. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $50.98 and a 1-year high of $71.37.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.