SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Bought by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 27.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 190,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,404 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 71.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after buying an additional 60,258 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 346.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 80,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 26,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.30. 1,073,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,448,561. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $32.06 and a 52 week high of $36.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.23. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

