Sourceless Price Hits $0.0079 on Major Exchanges (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. Over the last week, Sourceless has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. Sourceless has a total market cap of $166.76 million and approximately $1,735.09 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sourceless token can currently be purchased for about $0.0079 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sourceless Token Profile

STR is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00699014 USD and is down -10.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $2,209.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

